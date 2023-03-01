Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis Police officer Geoffrey Redd will be honored with flags over the State Capital and all State office buildings.

Flags will fly at half-staff until sunset March 1, 2023.

On February 2, 2023, officer Redd was shot in a line of duty while responding to a trespassing call at an East Memphis library.

He died on February 18, 2023.

Redd was a husband, father and grandfather who was known for being a “very kind-hearted, mild-mannered individual” according to his pastor, Bishop Brandon B. Porter of Greater Community Temple.

Along side serving MPD for 15 years, he served as a member of the church and their director of security.