File-This Nov. 10, 2020, file photo shows Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks with reporters in Nashville, Tenn. Lee has tweeted that his wife has mild symptoms of COVID-19 after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Republican governor said Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, that he has tested negative for the virus but will be quarantined at the Governor’s Residence out of an abundance of caution. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee has tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement Saturday evening.

The governor said he has no symptoms but will begin quarantining at home “out of an abundance of caution.”

Lee said his wife’s diagnosis was confirmed Saturday afternoon after she began experiencing mild symptoms.

Lee still plans to make an address to the state at 7 p.m. Sunday regarding Tennessee's recent surge in COVID-19 cases.