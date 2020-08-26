Tennessee faces lawsuit for letting counties require masks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is facing a lawsuit over Republican Governor Bill Lee’s decision to let counties issue certain orders to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly citing their ability to require people to wear masks.
The group Citizens for Limited Government and Constitutional Integrity, also known as Tennessee Stands, and two individuals filed the lawsuit Monday in Davidson County Chancery Court.
The lawsuit claims a state law dealing with the governor’s powers during an emergency violates sections of the Tennessee Constitution, including provisions about the separation of powers.
An opinion by the state attorney general cites the law in describing the governor’s ability to delegate duties during an emergency.
