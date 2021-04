Governor-elect Bill Lee speaks during a news conference in the Capitol Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee defeated Democrat Karl Dean in the gubernatorial race Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is proposing a $100 million, two-week sales tax holiday on restaurants, bars and groceries.

On Tuesday, the Republican’s finance team presented lawmakers a budget amendment to his $42 billion spending plan. The proposal was fueled by better-than-expected revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When those sales tax holidays would occur has not yet been determined. The spending items must still clear the Republican-controlled General Assembly.