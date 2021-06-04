Tennessee eyes $44M more for businesses in federal relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee state panel is proposing another $44.6 million in federal COVID-19 relief aid to increase the payouts businesses can receive for their losses due to the pandemic.

Officials announced the proposal at a meeting Wednesday of the state’s Financial Accountability Stimulus Group. The state group is proposing to lift the cap on payments per business from $30,000 to $100,000, saying more than 1,100 businesses showed that they lost more than $30,000 during the pandemic.

The idea has drawn backlash from critics, who note that businesses will see an additional boost as the state begins cutting off extra unemployment payments through federal pandemic aid starting July 3.