Tennessee expands COVID-19 mental health hotline to teachers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee officials have expanded a mental health hotline during COVID-19 times to extend support to teachers.

The state Department of Education says the hotline provides free and confidential support from trained volunteer mental health professionals to people experiencing increased anxiety and stress due to the pandemic.

Officials say the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services set up the hotline in May for for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic.

Educators are now eligible to call as well.

The hotline is available at 888-642-7886 daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT.