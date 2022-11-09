NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results from the November 8 Tennessee general election, both statewide and Middle TN county races, as votes continue to be counted.

Tennessee’s Constitution could be amended in four different ways. Track the four amendments below.

Amendment 1

Amendment 1 deals with the state’s status as a “right to work” state.

Amendment 2

Amendment 2 would create a temporary line of succession for the Tennessee governor.

Amendment 3

Amendment 3 seeks to remove slavery from the Tennessee Constitution. The Yes on 3 campaign behind the public push for the amendment has seen public support from Democrats and Republicans, the clergy, city leaders and business leaders across Tennessee.

Amendment 4

The Tennessee Constitution technically bars religious leaders from serving in the state legislature, but Amendment 4 could change that.