Tennessee driver unhurt after crash leaves car suspended upside down from utility wires

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash left a car suspended upside down by utility wires in Tennessee, and the driver, who was uninjured, has now been charged.

The single-car crash — involving a 2005 Toyota Corolla — happened Thursday afternoon off Blountville Highway.

Police say the driver may have turned at high speeds onto a street off the highway, resulting in the vehicle crossing the roadway, riding a utility pole’s guy wires, then ultimately coming to rest suspended by the wires.

The driver, a 31-year-old Bristol, Virginia, man, has been charged with driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and violation of the financial responsibility law.

Police say the crash also caused a power outage for some living near the crash scene.