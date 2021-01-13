Tennessee doctors group turns to lawmakers for mask mandate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of Tennessee doctors that has been pushing Gov. Bill Lee for a statewide mask mandate has turned its attention to the legislature.

On the first day of the 2021 legislative session, doctors on Tuesday asked lawmakers for a mask mandate. They say it is needed to fight the state’s severe coronavirus outbreak.

“More and more Tennesseans who are doing their part to protect others from Covid are getting sick, hospitalized and dying because of those who refuse,” the group said in a news release.”Gov. Lee’s refusal to protect the health and liberty of Tennesseans suffering from this growing danger is leading to entirely avoidable increases in hospitalizations and deaths, school and business closures.”

More than 7,800 people in Tennessee have died from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in Shelby County the health department says vaccinations resumed by appointment Tuesday after the Tennessee Department of Health pledged to give the county 8,900 doses a week through the end of January.

Vaccinations were halted last week after the county ran out of doses.