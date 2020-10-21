Tennessee Dept. of Health launches new COVID-19 website

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee’s Unified Command Group announced the launch of a new website for statewide COVID-19 data, additional health information, and more.

You can view the site here.

The site offers dashboards and daily reports with state and county-level information including case counts, hospitalizations, and tests conducted.

The new design streamlines and simplifies some of the most frequently requested COVID-19 data for both desktop and mobile users, a release from TDH states.

“We’re pleased to offer this new tool to help Tennesseans make decisions about activities for their families, businesses and communities as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves,” stated Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “We continue to promote data transparency and provide up-to-date information to Tennesseans to protect their health and prosperity.”

Additional features

The site offers a screening tool for individuals to assess their risk of COVID-19, tips on how to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and more.

A comprehensive map of testing sites across the state is also included.

The new COVID-19 website supplements information that will remain available on the TDH agency page.

TDH’s daily COVID-19 cases update will continue to be released at 2 pm CST.