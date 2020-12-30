Tennessee Department of Health releases updated vaccination plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health released an updated COVID-19 vaccination plan on Wednesday, introducing a three phased as well as an age-based vaccination approach.

The updates to the plan were made after the state received recommendations from the Advisory

Committee on Immunization Practices and discussed it with the state’s Unified Command Group and other stakeholders.

The phases below are subject to additional changes.

According to the state, there will be three phases to Tennessee’s vaccination approach, as seen in the graphic provided by health officials.

Tennessee is currenly in Phase 1a, which includes in-patient health care workers, first responders, and those working at long-term care facilities. Phase 1a2 includes those individuals working in an outpatient setting.

Those eligible for vaccination under Phase 1a can get one through their employer, the local health department or through a partnering hospital, the state said. The only except is for staff and residents of long-term health facilities who will get the shot via Walgreens or CVS, through a local pharmacy, or through the Tennessee Department of Health.

Towards the end of Phase 1a2 the state will also begin vaccinating those over the age of 75. These age-specific vaccinations will continue in 10-year increments.

Phase 1b includes teachers and staff at schools and child care centers, and first responders not covered in Phase 1a.

Phase c will incldue anyone over the age of 16 who have high-risk health conditions, the state said.

If your occupation is not covered in any of the phases above, you will be able to get the vaccine once your age group is eligible.



