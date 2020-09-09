Tennessee Department of Education releases dashboard to report COVID-19 stats

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education released a dashboard reporting additional COVID-19 information at school and district levels, including numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools.

According to a press release, the department is requesting districts submit information on a weekly basis to report positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools. They also want districts to report on how positive cases may impact the way teachers deliver instruction to students.

While over half of districts have submitted data for this first week of reporting, full reporting across every district is expected by Sept. 22.

“Tennessee has led the way in supporting districts for a safe return to school, opening classrooms for the new school year, and now providing the public with information around how COVID-19 may be impacting their school communities through a district-populated dashboard,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “This dashboard strikes an important balance in protecting student privacy while providing parents, educators, and community members with information they need to make the best possible decisions for their families.”

Users will be able access information in two ways: a menu view and a map view.

To access the dashboard, click here.