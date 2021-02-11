Tennessee county reports 975 missing vaccines, says they may have been thrown out

RN Lauren Dean fills syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine inside of the pharmacy at the Hamilton County Health Department’s new COVID Vaccination POD at the CARTA Bus Terminal on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in Chattanooga, Tenn. (Troy Stolt/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Public health officials in eastern Tennessee say 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that disappeared were likely thrown out by accident.

The Knox County Health Department says the doses were shipped to the region last week, but local officials say they have no record of receiving them.

Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan believes the box containing the doses was probably discarded by someone who thought they were throwing out dry ice.

Due to security reasons, vaccine doses are shipped without readily identifiable information attached.