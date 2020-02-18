Tennessee correctional officer killed in officer-involved shooting

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate after an off-duty corrections officer was fatally shot by police.

According to the agency, Greeneville police were called to the Lowe’s Home Improvement store around 5:30 p.m. Monday after receiving a call of a hit-and-run involving a man and a woman he had been dating.

The suspect, identified by local outlets as 29-year-old Travis Mullins, reportedly left the scene but returned sometime later dressed in a Cocke County deputy uniform. He was armed with his service weapon, authorities said.

The Greeneville officers disarmed Mullins and was getting ready to arrest him when he reportedly was able to get back to his car and grab another weapon.

One of the officers opened fire on Mullins when he pointed that gun at them, authorities said.

Mullins was a corrections officer for the county. He was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Neither officer was injured.