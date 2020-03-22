Tennessee businesses to operate differently, alcohol regulations lifted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Governor of Tennessee is ordering businesses across the state to operate on an alternative business model due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a press release sent from Gov. Bill Lee’s office, the rules of Executive Order 17 go into effect at Midnight on Monday.

The order defines ways businesses and people should work to protect the people who are must vulnerable during the pandemic.

“Our goal is to keep the public, especially vulnerable populations, safe while doing everything possible to keep Tennesseeans in a financially stable position.” Gov. Lee said in the press release.

The executive order prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more people and provides guidelines for restaurants and bars to use while being open during the pandemic:

Restaurants are only allowed to offer drive-thru, take-out or delivery options to support families, businesses and the food supply chain during this emergency.

Restaurants may sell alcohol by take-out or delivery in closed containers to those who are of legal drinking age. Alcohol will only be allowed to be served with food orders.

Gyms and fitness centers are to close and suspend in-person services until April 6, 2020. These businesses are encouraged to pursue digital programming if it is possible.

Nursing homes, retirement homes and long-term care or assisted-living facilities are now limited to visits only involving essential care.

Businesses are encouraged to enact policies that take steps to assist vulnerable populations by considering situations such as shopping hours exclusive from the general public.

“I urge every Tennessean to take these actions seriously – our physical and economic health depend on this as we work to beat COVID-19,” Gov. Lee said.

For more information regarding health resources and support for small businesses can be found here.