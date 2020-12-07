Tennessee bill would prohibit authorities from forcing COVID vaccine on someone against their will

A person gets a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination of BioNTech and Pfizer in this undated handout photo, as Britain became the first western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, in Mainz, Germany. BioNTech SE 2020, all rights reserved/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee Rep. Bud Hulsey of Kingsport proposed a bill that prohibits state and local authorities from forcing or requiring someone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine against their will.

House Bill 13 is to help reassure those hesitant about taking the vaccine, Husley told WATE.

The legislation reads, “A law enforcement agency or governmental entity of this state or a local

government, or the governor or chief executive of a local government by executive order,

shall not force, require, or coerce a person to receive an immunization or vaccination for

COVID-19 against the person’s will.”

Just last week, local leaders received a new potential timeline for getting the vaccine to Tennessee. According to that plan, the Pfizer vaccine could arrive by December 19th and Moderna’s could arrive on December 22.