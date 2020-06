Tennessee bill would increase penalties for illegal camping, graffiti

FILE: NASHVILLE – JUNE 10: The skyline of Nashville is seen with riverfront concert stage and midway during the 2004 CMA Music Festival, formerly known as FanFair June 10, 2004 in Nashville, Tenessee. The four-day festival is the largest in country music. (Photo by Rusty Russell/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As protests continue to pop up across the nation over George Floyd’s death, Tennessee’s House is seeking to significantly increase penalties against demonstrators who violate certain state laws.

The legislation is backed by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, a top Republican in the GOP-dominant Statehouse.

Sexton promised to bring the bill after a handful of protesters announced they would gather outside the state Capitol over the weekend and claim the area as an “autonomous zone.”

The group echoed similar sentiments of a much bigger action in a Seattle neighborhood that’s become a protest center against police brutality and racial injustice.