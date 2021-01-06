Tennessee bill would eliminate residency requirements for first responders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill filed in the state legislature would eliminate residency requirements for first responders in the state of Tennessee.

Filed by Senator Brian Kelsey on Wednesday, SB 0029 “prohibits a local government from having residency requirements as a condition for employement for a first responder.”

Kelsey said the bill will allow departments across the state to recruit the best in a time when many, such as Memphis, are struggling to meet hiring goals.

“This is a public safety bill. It will enable us to hire more police officers, which will help us fight our rising crime rates,” said Kelsey. “This bill will support our police and fire officers who keep us safe by allowing them to live where they choose.”

“This bill addresses the needs of our local law enforcement and emergency services agencies, ensuring they have one of the most valuable resources –sufficient personnel– to protect our citizens and keep our communities safe,” said Representative Jerome Moon (R-Maryville) who is sponsoring the bill in the House of Representatives. “Removing residency requirements will greatly expand the pool of highly-qualified applicants.”

So far, the bill has support from several local politicians including Sen. Paul Rose (R-Covington), Rep. Mark White (R-Memphis), Rep. Tom Leatherwood (R-Arlington) and Rep. John Gillespie (R- Memphis).

The Memphis Fire Fighters Association, the Memphis Police Association and Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner have also given their support of the bill.

“Eliminating residency requirements provides public safety agencies with an opportunity to consider a broader selection of candidates who have a desire to serve the citizens of Memphis and Shelby County,” saidBonner. “This public safety-focused measure supports the interest of law enforcement and fire services leaders from across the state in providing safe communities for all Tennesseans.”

In 2020, Memphis recorded more than 300 homicides and spent more than $25 million in overtime pay for its officers.