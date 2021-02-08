Tennessee bill could force Shelby County Schools to open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers will debate a bill that could force Shelby County Schools to open. The district is currently the only one that has not even started reopening.

The bill was introduced by Republican Senator Brian Kelsey of Germantown. It would give Governor Bill Lee the authority to open schools through executive order.

The decision to reopen is currently in the hands of school districts.

SCS had planned to reopen last month, but that was put off as the number of Covid-19 cases spiked. Now cases are falling, but the district still has not committed to a reopening date.

Lee has said he wants schools reopened by next Monday, but the teacher’s union wants teachers vaccinated first, and that hasn’t started yet.

This week, the CDC is expected to announce guidelines for how to safely reopen schools. It’s expected to say schools can safely reopen without teachers being vaccinated.