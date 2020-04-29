Tennessee barbershop, salon workers eager to return after Gov. Lee approves reopening May 6

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is changing his mind and now announcing barbershops and salons can reopen next week in parts of the state.

Workers are beyond ready for that to happen.

The owner of K-Love Fresh Cuts Master Barbershop in Covington said it’s been rough since he had to close his business nearly a month ago, but with a reopening on the horizon, Arthur Harvey Jr. said things are looking up.

“You never know when a rainy day is going to come, and this wasn’t just a rainy day but a rainy season,” Harvey said.

Harvey he’s thankful he’ll soon be able to cut hair again.

“It’s going to be a work in progress,” Harvey said. “I think we should take the proper steps, and we’ll be OK.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Lee passed an executive order stating close-contact personal service businesses such as salons and barbershops would remain closed. But on Wednesday, Gov. Lee revoked the order.

Harvey said he believes he was practicing the proper social distancing guidelines by wearing protective gear and sanitizing the seats and tools.

Not only is he the owner, but he’s also the only barber in the shop that’s allowing only two customers in at a time.

“In my business, it wouldn’t be as many people in here at a time versus another shop where it might be 10 to 15 people at a time,” Harvey said.

Gov. Lee said close-contact businesses will be allowed to open in 89 counties next Wednesday, but that does not include Shelby County.

As for Harvey, he said he’s just ready to start serving his most valuable customers.

Gov. Lee is expected to announce the guidelines for reopening Thursday.