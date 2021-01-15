Tennessee authorities searching for alleged members of identity theft ring operating out of Memphis metro area

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office asked for help identifying alleged members of an identity theft ring operating out of the Memphis metro area.

According to Sheriff J.T. Chumley, the individuals used stolen social security numbers to access store credit accounts. One member of the team made the purchase using the stolen identity and another returned it to a different store the following day to get a gift card.

They have reportedly done this at Best Buy, J.C. Penny, Kohl’s, Target and Home Goods stores in Murfreesboro, Franklin, Jackson, Collierville, Memphis, Southaven and Tupelo.

If you can identify the people in the photos below, call Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at (901) 475-3300 or (901) 475-3307.