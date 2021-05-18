Tennessee, Arkansas governors to discuss I-40 bridge damage Tuesday in Memphis

Downtown Memphis with the Hernando DeSoto Bridge in the foreground (Ian Ripple, WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governors Bill Lee and Asa Hutchinson will be in Memphis on Tuesday to take a first-hand look at the damage to the Hernando Desoto Bridge and discuss infrastructure.

The event will be at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on WREG.com. You can watch in the player above.

The Hernando DeSoto I-40 bridge, one of two major interstate routes over the Mississippi River at Memphis, was closed to traffic May 11 after a large crack was found in a steel beam.

Though the damage was not noted on recent inspection reports, ARDOT officials said last week they had evidence of the crack in a drone video from 2019.

ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor said Monday an investigation determined that the same employee who carried out inspections in 2019 and 2020 failed to notice that damage.That employee was terminated, and the matter was referred to federal authorities for possible criminal investigation, Tudor said.

All bridges inspected by that employee over the past year will be re-inspected.