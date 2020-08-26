Tennessee approved for additional federal unemployment funds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials say Tennessee has received approval for federal funding to augment the amount of money distributed to unemployed people in the state.

The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development said Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state’s grant application for the Lost Wages Assistance unemployment benefit.

The $300 benefit will be added to the current maximum state payout of $275.

Payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1.

Claimants currently receiving benefits do not need to take any action because the state will automatically add the lost wages benefit to their weekly payment.