Tennessee announces third round of pandemic-related food benefits coming soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced another round of pandemic-related benefits will soon be coming for children who qualify for free or reduced costs meals at schools.

According to the department, the state will be mailing out new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) cards to students who qualify with benefits backdated to October.

“We have been working directly with school districts and community groups to ensure qualifying

families receive these funds directly in a timely manner,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence Carter. “With eligibility changes to this new round, more children are now eligible, and we need any

family receiving free or reduced lunch support to check their status online.”

To be eligible for this round, students must qualify for free or reduced lunches at their school under the National School Lunch Program. They must also have not been able to receive meals from the school because they were closed to in-person learning or the school has been operating on a revised schedule for at least five consecutive days in the school year.

If a student learnined virtually, their family could receive $122 each month. Those on a hybrid schedule would receive $51.

To see if you are eligible, call 833-496-0661. To update your eligibility, click here.