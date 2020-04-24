Tennessee allows some state parks to reopen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The reopening of Tennessee’s state parks, including Shelby County’s T.O. Fuller, is a day some have been eagerly awaiting.

On Friday, Governor Bill Lee decided to allow most of the 56 state parks to remove the gates that have been up for weeks now. That includes T.O. Fuller State Park and Meeman Shelby Forest in Shelby County, and Fort Pillow in Lauderdale County.

But not everyone is sure about the decision.

“I think it’s too soon for the parks to reopen. It’s still too much going on with the coronavirus.”

Tossia Wadlington said he enjoys being outdoors, especially after being cooped up for so long.

But he is concerned things are moving too fast, too soon.

Jim Bryson with the Department of Environment and Conservation addressed such concerns on the state parks government webpage.

“We have implemented policies designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we will monitor all aspects of the issue to ensure safety among visitors and our staff,” he said.

The parks could regulate limited access to certain areas of the parks. Requests are also being made of visitors to keep six feet of separation, and to keep masks on if at all possible.

In addition to the regulations and requests, restrictions are also going into play.

You’ll definitely wanna plan ahead not that many of the buildings will remain closed so you will have to bring your own snacks, water and hand sanitizer, and the same Santa trooper bathrooms. You’ll have little to no access. So once more, plan accordingly.

If overcrowding becomes an issue, the parks may once again be closed.

