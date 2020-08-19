NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will become the latest state to ask the federal government for an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits under President Donald Trump’s supplemental plan.
Commissioner Jeff McCord told reporters Tuesday that the state will file its request this week, becoming one of at least 20 states that have opted to take the federal grants allowing them to increase unemployment checks under the president’s stripped-down benefit plan.
Tennessee’s maximum unemployment benefit is $275 per week, meaning Tennesseans could receive up to $575 a week.
- Controversial animal park once owned by ‘Tiger King’ closes after owner’s license suspended
- First night of 2020 DNC TV ratings down 25% from 2016
- Couple charged in Tennessee woman’s murder could face death penalty
- Tennessee agrees to President Trump’s $300-a-week unemployment plan
- Colleges across the country struggle to contain virus outbreaks as students return