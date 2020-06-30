Mid-South residents traveling to New York must self-quarantine for 14 days

NEW YORK (WJTV) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that people traveling from Tennessee to New York must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Cuomo announced on Tuesday that eight additional states, including Tennessee, met the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory.

If you're traveling to New York from the following states you must self-quarantine for 14 days.



The states are: AL, AR, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IA, ID, LA, MS, NC, NV, SC, TN, TX, UT. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 30, 2020

The other states that were added to the advisory on Tuesday include:

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

“As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening,” Cuomo said. “We’ve set metrics for community spread just as we’ve set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.”

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is below:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Those found breaking the quarantine rule could face monetary fines.