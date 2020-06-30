Mid-South residents traveling to New York must self-quarantine for 14 days

NEW YORK (WJTV) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that people traveling from Tennessee to New York must self-quarantine for 14 days.
Cuomo announced on Tuesday that eight additional states, including Tennessee, met the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory.
The other states that were added to the advisory on Tuesday include:
- California
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Nevada
- Mississippi
The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
“As an increasing number of states around the country fight significant community spread, New York is taking action to maintain the precarious safety of its phased, data-driven reopening,” Cuomo said. “We’ve set metrics for community spread just as we’ve set metrics for everything the state does to fight COVID-19, and eight more states have reached the level of spread required to qualify for New York’s travel advisory, meaning we will now require individuals traveling to New York from those states to quarantine for 14 days.”
The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is below:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
Those found breaking the quarantine rule could face monetary fines.