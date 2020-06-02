Tennesseans can now use SNAP benefits online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A big change could be on the horizon for Tennessee’s Food Stamp program.

The USDA has approved the state for a pilot program allowing recipients to buy food online. Tennessee is one of 36 states allowing people to buy food online using EBT cards. For now, only two companies are participating in the program, Walmart and Amazon.

In our area, Walmart is accepting SNAP benefits at its store on Germantown Parkway in Cordova.

“This change provides families who depend on SNAP for daily nutrition the ability to buy food

without ever stepping foot in a supermarket.” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “Online

purchasing supports our mission to build a thriving Tennessee by helping flatten the curve during

COVID-19 and making life easier for families once the emergency has passed.”

There are some rules for online purchases. Benefits cannot be used to pay delivery fees and SNAP recipients who receive cash benefits on their EBT cards will not be able to apply non-SNAP benefits to online purchases.

Amazon SNAP Guidelines

Walmart Guidelines