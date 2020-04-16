Tennesseans begin receiving unemployment money

U.S. one-hundred dollar currency banknotes pass through a money counting machine at a bank branch inside the FHB Commercial Bank Ltd, also known as FHB Kereskedelmi Bank Zrt, headquarters in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015. Hungary moved closer to regaining its investment grade status at Moody’s Investors Service after Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government helped reduce the country’s debt load and kept the budget deficit in check. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennesseans receiving unemployment benefits have started seeing their first payments that include a $600 federal supplement for the newly jobless.

Normal weekly benefits in Tennessee are $275, but on Wednesday many Tennesseans were seeing deposits of $875.

Many people are owed two weeks of the supplement, or $1,200, but only the first payments have gone out.

Officials say the retroactive payment will be sent as soon as possible.

Freelancers and other nontraditional workers who lost work from the coronavirus also qualify for the $600 supplement, but they won’t see any payments yet. Tennessee is still working to add them to the state’s unemployment system.

On Thursday, Tennessee released its weekly unemployment numbers. Statewide more than 74,000 people filed from unemployment last week compared to 116,141 the previous week.

In Memphis, more than 12,000 filed for benefits compared to 15,452 last week.