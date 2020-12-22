TennCare: Health info of up to 3,300 people mailed elsewhere

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Medicaid program says health information belonging to up to about 3,300 patients were mailed to the wrong addresses.

A Monday news release from TennCare officials say they, Gainwell Technologies LLC and Axis Direct Inc. have told program beneficiaries the privacy issue may have impacted their protected health information.

TennCare says its Medicaid management information systems contractor, Gainwell, alerted the state about the issue in October.

TennCare says an investigation found mailings were misaddressed in late 2019 and 2020 due to a manual processing error related to address changes.

Axis Direct was managing TennCare member mailings in November and December 2019.

The state says Gainwell still contracts with them.