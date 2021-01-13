Tenn. National Guard sending support for Biden’s Inauguration

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee National Guard will be sending support to our nation’s Capitol next week for President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee National Guard says they received a request for additional personnel to support the Washington D.C. National Guard.

This, in the wake of the deadly riots at the capitol last week.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take the Oath of Office from the Capitol’s West Front, which is one of the locations where a violent mob overpowered police and stormed the building.