Tenn. Department of Revenue says 20,000 businesses still can apply for relief grant as deadline nears

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Revenue is using CARES Act funds to give out around $300 million to up to 40,000 eligible businesses for COVID relief. But officials with the agency say half those businesses still need to apply before the September 25 deadline.

The grant provides between $2,500 and $30,000 for a wide range of business types.

Electrophonic Recording Studio owner Scott Bomar said he originally thought he couldn’t apply, but then a friend alerted him the state had updated the industries included in the eligibility list.

“I immediately went to the website and started working on it,” he said.

“There are businesses who don’t realize they’re eligible. We want people to spread the word. If they know a small business they visit, ask about it,” said Samantha Singer with the Department of Revenue.

Businesses can check eligibility here. They must earn $10 million or less in revenue per year.

Bomar says his grant will likely go toward rent.

He has only hosted one recording session since March.