Temporary travel limitations for MATAplus customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority is enforcing temporary limitations for MATAplus paratransit customers due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, MATA says they will only take paratransit customers to work, medical-related destinations, grocery stores, restaurants or food distribution centers at non-profit organizations.

These temporary measures are the new guidelines the transit authority is implementing to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, after the expansion of the emergency orders in both the city of Memphis and Shelby County.

MATA announced yesterday it implementing some temporary measures at transit centers, enforcing social distancing on trolley cars and buses as well as closing the Assessment Center on Airways.