Teen’s phone sale turns into robbery when five men show up with guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen was robbed during a Facebook Marketplace sale at a Hickory Hill apartment complex.

The 17-year-old, who asked not to be identified, said he did his due diligence when it came time to sell his iPhone 6.

“I don’t just talk to guys for five minutes and then want to meet up with them," he said.

After making contact with one prospective buyer on Facebook, he said he went back and forth with him for six days before agreeing to meet him at his apartment complex near Kirby and Knight Arnold on Friday afternoon.

“He told me it was just gonna be him pulling up, so I was like, ‘Oh, it’s just one guy,’” he said.

But when the buyer pulled up in a silver Chrysler 200 with four other people, the teen’s heart sank.

“When it’s five guys, I started getting worried,” he said.

The teen’s mom was worried, too.

“I said, ‘Can you please get out the car?’ I was like, ‘Where I can see visually what your — because my son’s a minor,’” Melissa Page said.

That’s when she noticed several of the men had guns.

“I told my son, ‘Back up! Run!’ Because I didn’t know if they was fixing to shoot at us or what they was fixing to do,” Page said.

Instead of shooting, the men hit the gas, taking the teen’s phone with them.

“They never pulled a gun on me, but I feel like if it was just me by myself, I felt like they would have,” he said.

“He’s only but 17. Why are you gonna rob a 17-year-old?” Page said.