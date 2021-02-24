Teens hide on college campus after crashing truck during police pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Four suspects, including three teenagers, are in custody after Memphis police say they led officers on a pursuit from Frayser to LeMoyne-Owen College Wednesday afternoon.

The teens range in age from 15 to 17. Police also arrested 20-year-old Tyquarious Freeman.

TRIPLE TEEN TROUBLE! 3 teens run from police and leave quite the trail of destruction. At 10, why police say they were running and the unusual place they were found. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/5ykymuNmku — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) February 25, 2021

MPD said officers were in Frayser around 12:18 p.m. looking for two stolen vehicles. They finally spotted them in the parking lot of the Todd Creek Apartments and said there were suspects in both vehicles.

But when officers approached, they say one of the vehicles – a Kia Optima – took off.

Police say a Toyota Tundra truck then rammed one of their patrol cars before speeding off as well. Officers followed behind.

“I was like, ‘Man, that’s crazy,’” said Jordan Williams who says pursuing officers flew past him as he was walking to the store near LeMoyne-Owen College.

“It was a very beautiful day so I was assuming that it was just gonna be a nice chill day,” said Williams.

It became a chilling day for witnesses when the truck the suspects were driving slammed into an innocent woman’s car, sending the driver to the hospital.

“I actually thought she was dead,” said a witness who didn’t want to be named.

Police say all four suspects ran from the truck. They said one suspect dropped a backpack with a gun in it before three of them hid inside a building on the LeMoyne-Owen campus.

All three suspects were arrested after police moved in. A fourth suspect, who police said is 16, was arrested separately. Video shows him sitting on a curb with a bloodied face.

“I actually seen him flip up in the air and land back on the ground,” said the unnamed witness.

“He was sitting there hollering. His teeth was gone, his eye was busted and blood was just everywhere,” the witness added.

Police are still looking for the suspects who were driving the Kia Optima.

Freeman is charged with theft of property, aggravated assault, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a weapon.