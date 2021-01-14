Teen’s coworkers rush to help him after he’s shot outside of Burger King in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A teenage employee of a Burger King in Raleigh was shot outside of the restaurant Wednesday night.

Employees of the Burger King off New Covington Pike jumped into action after seeing their coworker with a gunshot wound.

Officers showed up to the restaurant just before 10 last night. They saw a young man on the floor, shot in the upper rib area.

A coworker told investigators the teen stepped out for a minute, saying he planned to meet someone to buy marijuana. But the plan quickly went south.

A witness told police he saw a car speeding through the parking lot and seconds later heard a gunshot. Then he watched the victim get out of the car, running back to the Burger King.

We reached out to staff there to see if anyone would speak to us about what happened, but a woman who answered the phone said no one would talk about the incident.

We do not know the exact age of the young man hit by the bullet, but police say he’s a juvenile. At last check, he’s recovering.

Sadly, police tell us so far this year three children have lost their lives to gun violence, just two weeks into the new year.

Most recently is 14-year-old KaVeon Monie, a basketball player who loved fashion. His mother described him as a beautiful child.

Tonight, while families across the city hurt from violence, Bennie Cobb, a former Sheriff’s Office captain who has worked in public safety for 40 years says law enforcement hurts too.

“No officer wants to go on the scene and see a citizen shot. Less on a kid, a child. You have a child, a grandchild at home, it affects their psychological wellbeing,” Cobb said. “We’re to a point where they have to go to debriefing and they go and take that grief home with them so it’s hard. It’s absolutely hard on law enforcement.”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.