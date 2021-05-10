Teens accused of shooting MPD officer, ATF agent face a judge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Three teenagers accused of shooting and injuring a Memphis Police officer and ATF agent appeared in court on Monday.

Officers tell WREG-TV a fourth person was arrested in the North Memphis shooting is just 17-years-old.

Appearing for a few minutes Monday morning…19-year-old Adairius Armstrong, 19-year-old Barium Martin and 18-year-old Julius Armstrong stood before a Shelby County Judge.

The three teens are accused of shooting and injuring a Memphis Police officer and ATF agent Friday afternoon.

Memphis Police tell us officers were in North Memphis searching for a carjacked vehicle. At one point a red car stopped, and several people got out and starting shooting at investigators in the area of Peach and Leath.

The officers did not shoot back.

Last check MPD said the injured officer and agent will be OK.

As we looked into those accused of shooting at the investigators, we found Julius Armstrong has been on officers radar.

At the end of March, Memphis Police released surveillance video to the public to figure out who was responsible for firing shots at a North Memphis gas station and put customers in danger.

A tipster identified Armstrong as the person in the video, according to Memphis Police.

In April, he was also accused of robbing a man at gunpoint, and back in November of 2020 police identified him as one of the people in a large group with guns in a neighborhood in North Memphis.

When officers tried to approach, he ran.

He was eventually arrested in the same location of this most recent shooting off Leath.