Teenager killed, two injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a shooting in Raleigh that left two others in critical condition just after midnight, police said.
Officers responded to the 3400 block of Invergarry at 12:10 a.m. Sunday. They found three people with gunshot wounds.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims were taken to Regional One.
Police have no suspect information. They ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
