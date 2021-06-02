Teenager charged with carjacking, attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old faces a list of serious charges after a carjacking and shooting in North Memphis.

Police say on Jan. 13, several armed males approached a man who was sitting inside his mother’s Nissan Altima on Mosby Avenue. The men allegedly demanded the car.

The victim was struck in the head with a handgun, police said, and as he ran away toward his house, several shots were fired at him. He wasn’t hit, but the house was hit several times, with two people inside.

The Nissan was found later at a business on North Watkins.

Investigators tracked down Matario Brown, who they say confessed to driving the Nissan after it was stolen.

Brown is charged with carjacking, attempted murder, aggravated robbery and more.