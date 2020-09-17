Teenager charged in burglaries, theft from Winchester Road auto dealers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager faces multiple charges after two auto dealership break-ins in southeast Memphis.

Police said seven males broke into Gossett Volkswagen Germantown on Winchester Road around 11 Monday night. One was seen on surveillance video swinging a golf club around the lot. The office was ransacked and several vehicles in the showroom were entered, but no vehicles were taken from Gossett.

An hour later, officers responded to an alarm at the Mazda dealership a short distance away on Winchester. They found the front gate damaged, offices ransacked and a Mazda still running with damage to the driver’s side.

Police said five Mazda, Toyota and Honda vehicles had been stolen from the dealership.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to Plainview Street, just east of Tobey Park near the Fairgrounds, where they said six males were walking from vehicles to a house on Higbee. Police ordered them to stop, and they ran.

Tony Miller, 18, was found by police as he hid in a backyard. Police said he had the keys to a stolen Toyota in his pocket.

Police said they also found two assault rifles and a stolen handgun in the house where the group was seen running.

Miller confessed to stealing the Toyota from the Mazda dealership and was identified as the person swinging the golf club at the Volkswagen dealership, police said. They said five others were identified as being at the dealerships.

Miller was charged with auto theft $10,000-60,000, burglary, property theft, unlawful possession of a weapon, vandalism, evading arrest and other charges.

This break-in is one of several at auto dealers acround Memphis recently, often committed by teenagers, police and dealers say.

Last week, a group of suspects was caught on video driving cars out the front doors of the Mercedes of Memphis dealership on Poplar Avenue.