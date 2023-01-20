MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of two teenagers accused in the death of Memphis Pastor Autura Eason-Williams will be tried as an adult.

Miguel Andrade, 15, waived his hearing in Juvenile Court on Friday. His bond was set at $200,000 and his case will move to adult court.

The other juvenile waived his right to a hearing, pled guilty to his part, and has been turned over to DCS until the age 19. His attorney said he remained in the car and did not shoot the pastor.

Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was the victim of a carjacking outside her Whitehaven home last July, police have said. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

An adult, Eduardo Rodriguez Tabora, also is charged with murder in the case.