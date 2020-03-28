Teen wanted in deadly shooting investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old is wanted on murder charges after a deadly shooting in Blytheville on Friday.

A warrant has been issued for Carlos Wells, Jr. in relation to a deadly shooting on Walls Street.

According to a press release from the Blytheville Police Department, officers responded to the Great River Medical Center in reference to two people being shot.

Officers found one person with non-life threatening injuries and another person dead.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Tadarius Daniels.

Investigators found a crime scene on Wall street and figured the situation could have been the result of a drug deal gone bad.

If anyone has any information on Wells, you’re asked to call the Blytheville Crime Stoppers hotline at (844) 910-STOP.