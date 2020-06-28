Deadly shooting of a teen maybe connected to attempted robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly shooting of a 15-year-old maybe connected to an attempted robbery investigation.
WREG first told you Sunday afternoon a 15-year-old was dropped off at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound, in critical condition.
At the time, a MPD spokesperson said the teen may have been dropped off in a silver car. The people who dropped the teen off took off before anyone could speak to them.
Around 5:30 p.m., MPD tweeted they responded to an attempted robbery on South Perkins and a female victim reportedly shot at the suspects who fled in a silver car. Then, the teen showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
MPD also tweeted the teen died from his injuries and says the two incidents may be connected.