Teen shot multiple times in Holly Springs, police say

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Holly Springs Police are investigating a shooting that took place shortly after noon on Saturday.

HSPD said around 12:46 p.m. officers responded to a shooting near Chesterman Street near Coopwood Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned the victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Witnesses told HSPD the shooters were driving in a Black Nissan Coupe with a drive out tag. Additionally, people told officers that the back window was shot out of the car that was occupied by two Arabic men that may be twins.

The shooting victim, a 17-year old black male, sustained three gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.

Holly Springs Police said if you know anything please call them at 662-252-2122.