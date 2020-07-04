Teen shot in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a teen has been shot in Whitehaven.
Police say the shooting happened on Rocky Knob Drive near Bender Road.
Police did not provide an exact age for the victim but said he is in his late teens. The victim went to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say no suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
