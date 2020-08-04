Teen passenger shot on I-40 after reported road rage situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager was shot on Interstate 40 in Memphis after a reported road rage situation Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police said a driver flagged officers down just after 5 p.m. and said his teenage passenger was shot on I-40 near the 101 Connector.

The driver told police he was involved in an apparent road rage situation prior to the shooting.

The teenage boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

Related Content WREG uncovers new 2019 highway shootings, bringing total number to 46 Video

Police said the suspect left the scene in a black Pontiac Grand Am.

This would be at least the 34th shooting on Memphis highways in 2020 after 46 highway shooting incidents in 2019.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.