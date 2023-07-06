MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old male was killed while riding his motorcycle in Midtown Wednesday night.
According to Memphis Police, the accident happened a little before midnight in the area of Poplar Avenue and Cooper Street. The victim was on a motorcycle and was struck by an unknown vehicle.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.
MPD surges anyone with information fo call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.