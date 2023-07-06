MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old male was killed while riding his motorcycle in Midtown Wednesday night.

According to Memphis Police, the accident happened a little before midnight in the area of Poplar Avenue and Cooper Street. The victim was on a motorcycle and was struck by an unknown vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD surges anyone with information fo call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.