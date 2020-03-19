Teen killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead after a shooting in north Memphis on Thursday morning.
According to Memphis police, they responded to a wounding call on Sunset Street just after midnight.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old dead from gunshot wounds.
At this time, police are handling the investigation as a homicide.
Witnesses told WREG they heard nine to 10 gunshots then heard a female screaming.
Investigators have not said whether the victim was a male or female.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH