Teen killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead after a shooting in north Memphis on Thursday morning.

According to Memphis police, they responded to a wounding call on Sunset Street just after midnight.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old dead from gunshot wounds.

At this time, police are handling the investigation as a homicide.

Witnesses told WREG they heard nine to 10 gunshots then heard a female screaming.

Investigators have not said whether the victim was a male or female.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH

