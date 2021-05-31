Teen killed in ATV accident in Mississippi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A 15-year-old was killed in an ATV accident in Mississippi over the weekend, the Marshall County coroner confirmed.

Officials said the accident happened around 7 Sunday evening in a pasture off 309 North and McCray Road in Marshall County. The county coroner would not identify the victim but said he was killed by blunt force trauma.

According to the coroner, the boy was riding an ATV with two other juveniles. The 15-year-old was ejected from the ATV and didn’t survive his injuries. The other two victims were not seriously injured.

A man who lives along the road told WREG he heard the sirens Sunday and ran out to the scene to find out what was going on. He said the family was on the scene grieving. He held their hands and prayed for the family before he left.