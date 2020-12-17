Teen injured in overnight South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot inside a home in South Memphis.

Officers investigated a shooting on East Trigg at around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Investigators say a house was hit, but the damage isn’t just to property. A bullet also struck a 17-year-old inside the home.

Neighbors say they believe there were two shootings. They heard rapid gunfire then believe whoever was responsible came back a short time later and started firing again.





Jesse Banks lives a few doors down from the violence. He’s frustrated, saying sadly he’s getting used to the constant chaos he has to hear.

“This is not the only night it has happened. It has happened before,” Banks said.

He doesn’t understand what the gunman’s motive could be.

“I’m skeptical about going out,” Banks said.

This time, he’s thankful the teenager hit is going to be OK. It’s welcome news after the more than 300 homicides reported sin Memphis so far this year. Thirty of those killed were under the age of 18.

No suspect information is available at this time. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.